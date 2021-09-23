 
Stolen Kindergarten Gadget Reveals Alleged Thief

Policy say smart speaker for playing stories leads to arrest
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 23, 2021 12:00 PM CDT
   (Getty/Rattankun Thongbun)

(Newser) – German police say they have solved a burglary case at a kindergarten after a storytelling gadget the suspect had swiped revealed his location. Police said the 44-year-old suspect had stolen various items during a break-in at a kindergarten in the western town of Halver in April, per the AP. Among them were a laptop, picture books, cups and glasses, some fish sticks, pasta, and a smart speaker for playing children's stories.

When the man tried to download new stories onto the device a month later, it sent his home location to the manufacturers, who informed police. Police said the device has since been returned in working condition to the kindergarten, where it was eagerly received by the children. There was no fairytale ending for the suspect, however. “He faces criminal charges,” says district police spokesman Christof Huels.

