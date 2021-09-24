Harry Potter Star Suffers 'Medical Incident' on Course

(Newser) – Actor and musician Tom Felton was taken to a Wisconsin hospital Thursday after he collapsed during a celebrity match ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup. The Brit, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, "experienced a medical incident on the course" while representing Team Europe, the PGA of America said, per CNN, adding he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Photos showed Felton looking a little worse for wear—but conscious—as he was carted off the course on what looked like a stretcher.

There's been no update on the condition of the actor, who turned 34 on Wednesday. The BBC notes the "keen golfer" was teamed with former professional ice hockey player Teemu Selanne of Finland as they faced off against 1980 US Olympic hockey captain Mike Eurzione and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen in a celebrity match. The Ryder Cup, a men's golf competition played every two years between teams from Europe and the US, officially kicks off Friday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis. (Read more Tom Felton stories.)