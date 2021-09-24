 
X

Harry Potter Star Suffers 'Medical Incident' on Course

Tom Felton taken to hospital after collapsing during celebrity golf match
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 24, 2021 10:05 AM CDT
Harry Potter Star Collapses on Golf Course
Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, in Sheboygan, Wis.   (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(Newser) – Actor and musician Tom Felton was taken to a Wisconsin hospital Thursday after he collapsed during a celebrity match ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup. The Brit, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, "experienced a medical incident on the course" while representing Team Europe, the PGA of America said, per CNN, adding he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Photos showed Felton looking a little worse for wear—but conscious—as he was carted off the course on what looked like a stretcher.

story continues below

There's been no update on the condition of the actor, who turned 34 on Wednesday. The BBC notes the "keen golfer" was teamed with former professional ice hockey player Teemu Selanne of Finland as they faced off against 1980 US Olympic hockey captain Mike Eurzione and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen in a celebrity match. The Ryder Cup, a men's golf competition played every two years between teams from Europe and the US, officially kicks off Friday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis. (Read more Tom Felton stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X