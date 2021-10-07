18 Ex-Players Charged in NBA Fraud Scheme

(Newser) – Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court, per the AP. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said. According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. Among those charged was Anthony Allen, a six-time All-Defensive team selection and a member of the 2008 champion Boston Celtics. His wife was also indicted. The scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million, per the indictment. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds. For the most part, the ex-players charged had journeyman careers playing for several different teams.

Among them is Sebastian Telfair, who was highly touted when he turned pro, though his NBA career with eight franchises never brought the stardom some had expected. Also charged are four NBA champions. Ronald Glen Davis, along with Allen, was part of that 2008 title team in Boston. Shannon Brown won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Melvin Ely won a title with San Antonio in 2007. Anthony Wroten, Ruben Patterson, and Darius Miles were the only other indicated players who averaged double figures in their NBA career. (Read more NBA stories.)