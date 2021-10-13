Rapper Tyga Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

(Newser) – Rapper Tyga turned himself into police Tuesday and was booked on charges of felony domestic violence. His ex, Camaryn Swanson, had the day prior posted photos on social media showing alleged physical abuse she says she suffered at his hands Monday morning, People reports. The 22-year-old fashion designer and influencer also claims the rapper, whom she started dating earlier this year, emotionally and mentally abused her. After an argument Monday morning, she says, "he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours."

Police have also seen the bruises, TMZ reports, and took a report down on the incident. They tried to talk to Tyga Monday but he refused, sources say, before ultimately cooperating the following day. Tyga, born Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, posted $50,000 bail and was released, but the 31-year-old has not commented on the accusations. While sources connected to him claimed Swanson showed up at his house uninvited and upset at 3am, she staunchly refutes that, Page Six reports. She posted screenshots of text messages that appear to show he's the one who called her a car to come over. In the final text message shown, she wrote to him, "[I] didn't think you were capable to ever do this to me." (Read more domestic violence stories.)