Royal Caribbean Wants You to Come Aboard for 274 Nights

(Newser) – They're dubbing it the "Ultimate World Cruise," and it's easy to see why: Royal Caribbean International on Wednesday announced that in late 2023 its Serenade of the Seas ship will set off on a 274-night voyage that will hit more than 150 destinations in 65 countries and get to all seven continents. Among those destinations are some of the biggies, reports USA Today, like Machu Picchu in Peru and the Taj Mahal in India. You'll also hit the Great Wall of China, Petra in Jordan, Antarctica, the Great Barrier Reef, the Great Pyramid of Giza, and the Colosseum in Rome.

story continues below

It's not cheap: Per-person rates start at $60,999, which doesn't include taxes and fees. The cruise departs Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and returns to the same port on Sept. 10. The Points Guy notes that's several months longer than the longest options available with other lines. About a third of the destinations the Serenade of the Seas will journey to aren't places Royal Caribbean has been before. And that's not all. The Points Guy points out that Royal Caribbean "until now hasn’t been known for particularly long voyages." In fact, the longest one it offers now, which sails from Hawaii to Australia, lasts just 19 nights. (This cruise has a $73,000 base fare and sold out in three hours.)