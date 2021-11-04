(Newser) – Ever since the famous cut-to-black scene in the Sopranos finale, show creator David Chase has been asked the same question over and over and over: Is Tony dead? In a new interview with the The Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast, Chase all but confirms the character did indeed get whacked. Those who enjoy the debate can find some wiggle room, however, because while Chase "intimated" that Tony is dead, he doesn't explicitly say so, per the Guardian. See for yourself:

Not a slip: First, interviewer Scott Feinberg points out that Chase himself referred to the finale as a "death scene" a few years ago, and he asked Chase if that was a slip of the tongue. "No," Chase responds.

story continues below