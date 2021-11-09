Astroworld Survivors Are Getting Refunds

(Newser) – Travis Scott and Astroworld festival organizers say attendees are being offered mental health counseling after Friday night's tragedy—and their money back. Organizers Scoremore said in a tweet Monday that full refunds are being offered, USA Today reports. Scoremore said it is "working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff, from providing mental health counseling to setting up a health fund to help with costs for medical expenses." The company said the rapper has offered to pay funeral expenses for the eight people killed in what authorities described as a crowd surge Friday. The second night of the festival was called off.

Organizers of next weekend's Day N Vegas festival have confirmed that Scott has canceled his headline set on Saturday. Sources tell Variety that he is " too distraught to play." The identities of the eight victims were released Monday and the first lawsuits connected to the tragedy were filed. The Houston Chronicle reports that at least 36 concertgoers or their families have sued or plan to sue. A lawsuit filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee for the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who died in the crush, states that Scott has a history of encouraging fans to rush the stage and accuses organizers of making no effort to keep fans safe.

Promoter Live Nation said in a statement that it is assisting the investigation and " will address all legal matters at the appropriate time." Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday that he had a "brief but respectful" meeting with Scott and the rapper's head of security before Fridays concert, the AP reports. Finner has defended not shutting the concert down when a "mass casualty incident" was declared, saying the move could have led to riots. The police department is leading the investigation but since it was heavily involved in security for the event, public safety advocates are calling for an independent investigation to avoid any conflicts of interest.