School Bus Full of Kids Crashes Into Creek

(Newser) – A school bus full of middle schoolers crashed into a creek in Pennsylvania Tuesday, though no serious injuries were reported. Several of the 29 kids aboard, plus the driver, wound up in a nearby hospital after the bus slid down an embankment into Bushkill Creek in Easton, though all were treated and released, reports Lehigh Valley Live. Their injuries were described mostly as bumps and bruises. Everyone made it out of the bus via the emergency exit before first responders arrived, FOX29 reports. A driver who had been traveling behind the bus captured the moment the bus went through a guardrail in a dashcam video. In the video, the bus can be seen swerving then disappearing from view.

story continues below

John Remaley, supervisor of Safe Schools, says everyone on the bus caught a break, since the bus narrowly avoided rolling or hitting a tree. It was “a very tragic event. It could have been a whole lot worse,” he told Lehigh Valley Live. A camera inside the bus itself might yield more information on what happened. "That bus rolls on its side or on its roof and it’s into the water fully," says Easton Police Sgt. Joseph Alonzo. "Then we’re talking about a much bigger problem than what we have." (Read more school bus stories.)