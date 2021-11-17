Kentucky Kidnap Suspect's Vehicle Found in California

(Newser) – Police in southern California are urging residents to be on the lookout for a Kentucky man and the two children he is accused of kidnapping. A Subaru Legacy belonging to 35-year-old Jacob Clare was found in San Clemente, Orange County, Tuesday, but authorities are still searching for Clare, along with 3-year-old son Noah Clare and 16-year-old niece Amber Clare. The children were last seen Nov. 6, KTLA reports. An endangered missing advisory has been issued for Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

Relatives say Clare, who has weekend visitation rights with his son, left Beaver Dam, Kentucky, with the boy and his niece but never showed up at Noah's mother's home in Gallatin, Tennessee, WKBO reports. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Noah on Tuesday, reports the Tennessean. An Amber Alert has also been issued in Arizona, where Clare's vehicle was spotted last week. Authorities say Jacob Clare faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping. A California Highway Patrol advisory states that Clare, who is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, is "believed to be armed and dangerous."

Amanda Ennis, Noah's mother, told WKBO she has a message for Clare: "Keep him safe." "I don’t know what is going through his mind," she told the station. "He clearly has a lot of deep issues going on mentally that I pray that once they are found that he gets help. I just I pray that he keeps Noah safe until he is back home with me." The CHP's advisory states that Noah is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Amber is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. (Read more missing child stories.)