Key to White Supremacists' Lingo: the Guise of Humor

The Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery trials aren't the only cases involving volatile race issues winding down at the moment. Jurors in Charlottesville, Virginia, begin deliberations Friday in a civil trial over the deadly violence that broke out at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, reports CNN. Details:

The suit: In the trial, nine people injured in the violence are suing 14 white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and white supremacist groups, per the AP. They allege that rally organizers conspired ahead of time to foment violence. Prominent alt-right figures including Christopher Cantwell (the "crying Nazi,") Jason Kessler, and Richard Spencer are among those being sued.

