Meghan Markle Is a Surprise Guest on Ellen

(Newser) – Meghan Markle shared a lot of memories in a surprise appearance on Ellen—including a story about the days when she used to drive a "very, very old Ford Explorer Sport" with a broken driver's side door to auditions at the Warner Bros. lot where the show is filmed. "I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out," the duchess said. An insider tells Page Six that the audience for the show, which aired Thursday, had no idea that Markle would be a guest "until she walked out and they went wild." Host Ellen DeGeneres, whose show is in its final season, has been friends with Markle and husband Prince Harry for years.

Markle also spoke about son Archie, daughter Lili, and their life in California, People reports. "We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. But we're just happy." Markle said that she plans to keep pushing for cases including paid family leave. The US is "one of six countries in the entire world and the only wealthy nation in the entire world" without a paid federal family leave program, she said.

The duchess said that for Halloween, 2-year-old Archie had a dinosaur costume that he kept on for "not even five minutes," while 5-month-old Lili was dressed as a skunk "like Flower from Bambi." She also recalled a night at an apocalypse-themed Halloween party with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Toronto in 2016, before her romance with the prince was public knowledge. "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," she said. "We were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out."