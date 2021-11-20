1 Pilot Killed, 2 Injured in Training Jet Crash in Texas

(Newser) – Two military planes crashed on a runway about 10am Friday. One pilot was killed and two others were injured when the accident occurred at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas. One pilot was treated and released at a hospital in Del Rio, near the base, and the other was flown about 150 miles away to San Antonio. The Air Force planes were two T-38C Talon trainers, Stars and Stripes reports. The Air Force hasn’t released any more details and is withholding the name of the pilot who died until the family can be notified.

story continues below

in a statement, wing commander Col. Craig Prather said, “Losing teammates is unbelievably painful, and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences,” the Air Force Times reports. The Laughlin base, near the border with Mexico, has a flight instruction facility. The 47th Flying Training Wing gives special training to about 500 undergrad students from the US and other allied countries. The Talons give students experience flying high-altitude supersonic jets. But accidents aren’t unheard of. Seven have died in T-38 crashes since 2018, and this is the second incident this year. A T-38 flying from Mississippi to Florida crashed killing both the student pilot and the instructor in February. (Read more Air Force stories.)