Lady Gaga Swaps Thank Yous With Tearful Britney Spears

(Newser) – Lady Gaga spoke out about the broader impact of the ending of Britney Spears' conservatorship, likening it to a win for all women in the music industry. Per People, the "Sour Candy" singer was asked on a red carpet about what Spears had gone through over the last 13 years. "The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong, and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change," Gaga said. "I think she will forever be an inspiration to women." After catching wind of the clip, Spears shared it to Instagram with her own message of thanks. "Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you," Spears wrote.

The love train did not stop there. Lady Gaga subsequently responded to Spears' response on her Instagram. "Love you @britneyspears," Gaga wrote. "Live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You've now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you." As Page Six notes, Spears was a lot less thankful after her one-time chart rival and fellow Mouseketeer Christina Aguilera was cut off by her rep rather than answer an interviewer's question about whether she's communicated with Spears since the end of the conservatorship. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???” Spears demanded on Instagram over a video of the Aguilera interview.