Britney Spears Talks 'Seeing Cash for the First Time'

(Newser) – It's the "little things" that make all the difference, Britney Spears is finding despite now having access to cash for the first time in years. In a two-minute video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old singer, who was freed from her 13-year conservatorship last week, thanks #FreeBritney activists for saving her life and reveals just how much that life has changed as a result of Friday's court decision, which gave her control of her $60 million estate. "I'm just grateful honestly for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent, feel like a woman: owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles," Spears said, per NBC News. "It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference."

But "I'm not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child," she continued. There were a few more digs at her family in the video's caption, per Rolling Stone. "Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!" she wrote. "I'm not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother !!!!" She recently revealed that it was her mother, Lynne Spears, who gave her father, Jamie Spears, the idea for the conservatorship. "I'm used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN," Spears went on.

In the video, however, she said she was ready to move on and wants to be an "advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses." "My voice was muted and threatened for so long" but "I'm a very strong woman. So I can only imagine what the system has done to those people," she said. "Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system." Her case already inspired a September congressional hearing focused on reforming conservatorship and guardianship arrangements, per NBC. Spears said she celebrated her own freedom with "my first glass of champagne." As for her plans for the future, the singer wrote in another post, per People: "I'm thinking about having another baby !!!" (Read more Britney Spears stories.)