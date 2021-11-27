 
LeBron James Hit With $15K Fine for Obscene Gesture

This after he'd been suspended earlier in the week for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 27, 2021 5:30 AM CST
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a shot during overtime in the team's NBA game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis.   (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(Newser) – On Friday, LeBron James was fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture by the NBA, which also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language. James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles' 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night, reports the AP. He'd missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. He used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension. Also Friday, the NBA fined Portland's Robert Covington $15,000 for throwing his face mask at a referee Wednesday. He was given a technical foul and ejected for that action, with 49 seconds left in the second quarter of the Trail Blazers' 125-121 loss at Sacramento. (Read more LeBron James stories.)

