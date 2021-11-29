New Theme in Omicron Coverage: Missed Promises

(Newser) – Stories about the emergence of the Omicron variant frequently point to the same stat: Only about 6% of Africa, where it was first detected, is vaccinated against the coronavirus. As a result, critics are pointing fingers at wealthy nations for failing to fulfill promises to get vaccines to developing countries:

A mantra: "Perhaps no other moment in the pandemic has lent more truth to the often ignored mantra that 'no one is safe until we are all safe,'" writes Anthony Faiola in the Washington Post. Allowing the virus to circulate so widely gives it ample time to mutate into a more dangerous version, whether that proves to be Omicron or a later iteration, he writes.

"Perhaps no other moment in the pandemic has lent more truth to the often ignored mantra that 'no one is safe until we are all safe,'" writes Anthony Faiola in the Washington Post. Allowing the virus to circulate so widely gives it ample time to mutate into a more dangerous version, whether that proves to be Omicron or a later iteration, he writes. Faraway goal: Faiola's piece also points out that the World Health Organization's program to share vaccines with poorer nations, called COVAX, pledged to ship 2 billion doses by the end of the year before revising that downward to 1.4 billion. Given that only 537 million doses have shipped so far, meeting even the lower goal will be challenging.

story continues below