Kidman Is 'Sensational' in Being the Ricardos

(Newser) – Critics are split on Being the Ricardos: Some say the biopic, which tells the story of I Love Lucy through one hectic week of production in 1952, is a triumph, while others say writer and director Aaron Sorkin has tried to pack far too much into two hours. But most agree that Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have done a superb job playing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz—especially since neither star is known for comedy. The film is now in theaters and will be on Amazon Prime Dec. 21. Four takes:

Kidman is "sensational." People who complained about the casting of Kidman should admit they were wrong, writes Johnny Oleksinski at the New York Post, who calls her performance "sensational." Kidman "nails the off-camera Lucy in her prime: the acidic tongue, her dream of a normal suburban home life, disdain for mediocrity, and especially the unparalleled power she wielded as a woman in showbiz in the 1950s," he writes.

