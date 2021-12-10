Peloton Is Not Happy With Sex and City Sequel

(Newser)
–
At least one camp is not happy with the latest Sex and the City movie And Just Like That ... That would be Peloton, maker of exercise bikes. However, explaining why involves the reveal of a major spoiler about the movie, so anyone who wants to avoid that should stop reading now. For everyone else, here are the details:
- The spoiler: Early in the movie, Mr. Big dies of a heart attack after an intense exercise session on his Peloton bike, reports Rolling Stone. The character played by Chris Noth is married to Carrie Bradshaw, who is played by Sarah Jessica Parker.
- Surprise: Peloton says it knew one of its bikes would be featured in the movie, as would real-life Peloton instructor Jess King. (She plays an instructor by the name of Allegra in the film). However, the company tells BuzzFeed it had no idea a character would die after using one of its bikes. A spokesperson adds that HBO Max bought its own bike for the movie.
- Damage control: Peloton is now pushing the narrative that its bike should be be blamed for Mr. Big's demise. The statement from cardiologist Suzanne Steinbaum, who is affiliated with the company: "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle—including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," she says. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."
- Stock trouble: Peloton shares hit a 52-week low of $38.20 on Friday, one day after the movie debuted on HBO Max, notes CNBC. However, the larger reason for that appears to be unrelated: A Credit Suisse analyst downgraded the company's financial forecast, in part because people are expected to continue returning to gyms instead of working out at home, per Seeking Alpha.
- PR trouble: Even if the plot twist isn't solely behind the stock trouble, it nevertheless is troublesome for the company, says BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, per CNBC. "Although unlikely to impact sales, it does question whether PTON is losing degrees of control over its storytelling, perhaps its greatest achievement to date,” he says. “Although all PR is supposedly good PR, it’s hard to ignore the changing tide in Peloton’s public perception.” (That includes a recall after a child's death.)
- Parting words: The premiere amounts to the "worst Peloton ad ever," declares Vulture in a tweet. For SATC fans, however, it's interesting news because it presumably means Carrie will be dating again.
