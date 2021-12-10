Peloton Is Not Happy With Sex and City Sequel

(Newser) – At least one camp is not happy with the latest Sex and the City movie And Just Like That ... That would be Peloton, maker of exercise bikes. However, explaining why involves the reveal of a major spoiler about the movie, so anyone who wants to avoid that should stop reading now. For everyone else, here are the details:

Early in the movie, Mr. Big dies of a heart attack after an intense exercise session on his Peloton bike, reports Rolling Stone. The character played by Chris Noth is married to Carrie Bradshaw, who is played by Sarah Jessica Parker. Surprise: Peloton says it knew one of its bikes would be featured in the movie, as would real-life Peloton instructor Jess King. (She plays an instructor by the name of Allegra in the film). However, the company tells BuzzFeed it had no idea a character would die after using one of its bikes. A spokesperson adds that HBO Max bought its own bike for the movie.

Damage control: Peloton is now pushing the narrative that its bike should be be blamed for Mr. Big's demise. The statement from cardiologist Suzanne Steinbaum, who is affiliated with the company: "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle—including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," she says. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."