There Are Now 28 House Democrats Retiring

(Newser) – Two more House Democrats announced Tuesday they won't seek reelection in November, bringing the party's total retirements to 28 ahead of what is expected to be a difficult midterm election year, the AP reports. Reps. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Jerry McNerney of California both said in separate announcements that they will not run for another term. Neither gave a specific reason or disclosed any firm plans for the future. The 57-year-old Langevin, chair of the House Armed Services subcommittee handling cyber issues, has represented a district covering western Rhode Island since 2001. He is the first quadriplegic to serve in the US House of Representatives. The 70-year-old McNerney, who represents a district in California's Central Valley that includes Stockton, has served eight terms in the House, beginning in 2007.

“I have not come to this decision lightly, but it’s time—time for me to chart a new course which I hope will keep me closer to home and allow me to spend more time with family and friends,” Langevin said in a video. “I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve,” McNerney said on Twitter. The 2022 midterms are expected to be unfavorable for Democrats, putting their majorities in the House and Senate at risk. Historical trends are working against them, as party that holds the White House almost always loses seats in Congress during the next election. President Joe Biden's declining poll numbers add to the challenge. In addition to the 28 House Democrats who have said they're not seeking reelection, 13 House Republicans have also said they will not run.