Broadway's Harry Potter Fired After Complaint

Actor James Snyder accused of unspecified misconduct by female co-star
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 24, 2022 9:25 AM CST
Broadway's Harry Potter Accused of Misconduct
A sign for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" hangs at the Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre in New York in this file photo.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – The actor playing Harry Potter has been fired from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child following a complaint by a co-star about his conduct. Producers said Sunday night that, after an independent investigation of the incident, they decided to terminate the contract of James Snyder, per the AP. The exact nature of his conduct was not specified. Snyder did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Producers said in a statement that they received a complaint against Snyder from a female co-star in November and immediately suspended Snyder. The female co-star has decided to take a leave of absence from the Broadway show.

The play, which picks up 19 years from where JK Rowling’s last novel left off, portrays Potter and his friends as grown-ups. It won the Tony Award for best new play in 2018. “We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’” the statement by producers said. “This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate."

