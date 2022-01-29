College Student Dies After Exposure to Sub-Zero Temps

(Newser) – A 20-year-old New York college student who was found unconscious after spending hours in sub-zero temperatures has died, per ABC News. Tyler Lopresti-Castro was a student at SUNY Oneonta and a graduate of Columbia High School in the Albany area, the Times-Union reports. Oneonta city employees found Lopresti-Castro near a parking garage for buses early Thursday morning, and he died that night, according to NBC 4. The young man, who was wearing only a sweatshirt and jeans, was last seen around midnight. Temperatures between 2 and 7am that morning ranged from 10 to 14 degrees below zero.

Loprestri-Castro was not a passenger on any city buses and was last captured on video around 2:15am, according to a police investigation of various surveillance footage in the area. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, but are hoping to account for his activities between his last in-person sighting around midnight and the video recording. Authorities have asked people to “refrain from sensationalizing or speculating in regard to the nature of this tragedy,” per the Times-Union. Loprestri-Castro lived off campus and was found about three and a half miles from SUNY Oneonta.

Students at Lopresti-Castro’s high school mourned the unexpected loss on social media and with reporters from the Times-Union. "Always in our hearts," a Facebook post on one of Columbia High School’s athletics pages reads. "You will never be forgotten in the halls of Columbia or with all you brought to Columbia athletics. You made a huge impact in our community, family." As of Saturday, nearly $25,000 had been raised to cover “Tlo’s” funeral expenses. “On behalf of Tyler’s family and friends we wish to honor our brother, family member, and friend we lost way too early. Tyler left an impact on every person he met by giving so much love and support,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Lopresti-Castro, referred to with only the surname Lopresti on GoFundMe, was a track athlete while in high school. It was unclear whether he was involved in athletics while at SUNY Oneonta, a college about 85 miles from his high school. "This is a very sad time for SUNY Oneonta," the university said in a statement to ABC News. "Our campus community is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we are focused on providing support to the student's family and friends. Our hearts go out to them, and we are providing whatever assistance we can to help them during this difficult time." (Read more SUNY stories.)