(Newser) – Patrons at a Golden Corral in Bensalem, Pa., were treated to a brawl with their buffet late last week, with police and witnesses pointing to a misunderstanding over steak as the tipping point. Bensalem Director of Public Safety William McVey says the incident took place around 4:30pm on Friday, per the Bucks County Courier Times, which notes that a Facebook video of the fight soon went viral. That footage has since been taken down, according to the person who shot it, but CBS Philly has a clip, showing people screaming and cursing, throwing punches, and hurling chairs, high chairs, and tables.

One man can be heard in the video saying, "All I wanted was some steak!" And indeed, that's what started it all, according to Alexis Rios, who tells WPVI he was on line at the buffet when a customer in front of him became peeved with the cook because Rios got his steak first; Rios explains he'd ordered his meat rare, so his order was completed more quickly. He believes the face masks everyone was wearing exacerbated the situation. "With COVID right now, masks and everything, nobody can hear ... sometimes," he says.

A statement from Golden Corral franchisee JK Hospitality notes that, "thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported," adding that local authorities are investigating. Rios says he ended up with a bruise from the fracas, while his brother got a black eye. No arrests have yet been made. Bensalem police, who say more than 40 people may have been involved in the melee, add that any charges emerging from the incident would likely be tied to disorderly conduct and simple assault. (Read more Golden Corral stories.)