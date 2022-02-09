Joe Rogan Addresses Spotify Drama on Podcast

(Newser) – Joe Rogan addressed the Spotify controversy he remains embroiled in ... on his Spotify podcast Tuesday. "This is a political hit job," he said while discussing the video of him using the n-word multiple times in the past with his guest, comic Akaash Singh. "They’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together." But, he said, it's also a bit of a "relief," because the video "had always been out there." "It’s good because it makes me address some stuff that I really wish wasn’t out there," he added, per the Hollywood Reporter. And he doesn't regret apologizing for his use of the n-word, despite right-wing pushback on the mea culpa, he said: "You should apologize if you regret something."

Donald Trump was among those who took issue with the apology, saying Monday, "Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you’re sorry?" Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also weighed in on the issue that first sparked the controversy, Rogan's comments on COVID. "The mob will come after people, and they’re targeting Rogan because he’s threatening to upset the apple cart on some of the things that they’re holding dear," DeSantis said. "What I would say is, don’t give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not cow[tow] to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand; if you do that, there’s really nothing that they’re able to do to you."

Prior to the n-word video making headlines, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had come to Rogan's defense over the COVID issue, but afterward, he walked back his support, CNN reports. "I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative," he tweeted. "Learning moment for me." USA Today rounds up the various celebrity reactions to Rogan on both the COVID issue and the n-word issue; Jon Stewart, who also backed Rogan on the first, does not appear to have made any amendments to what he said after the second. (Read more Joe Rogan stories.)