Kodak Black Among 4 People Shot at Justin Bieber Party

(Newser) – A late-night melee led to four people being shot in Los Angeles, and two celebrities factor in the headlines. Rapper Kodak Black, 24, was among the four shooting victims who ended up in a hospital early Saturday morning, reports NBC News. Black, aka Bill Kapri, was shot in the foot during a fight outside a restaurant around 2:45am, law enforcement sources tell the Los Angeles Times. None of the shooting victims were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The other celeb involved is Justin Bieber, but only because he had been hosting a party in the restaurant, and the fight broke out as people were leaving.

Police are still investigating what happened, but TMZ has video showing Black among a group of men fighting as a flurry of gunshots rings out and people run for cover. Black's hits include "No Flockin'" and "Tunnel Vision," though the Times notes he may be best known for being among the list of people pardoned by former President Trump (on weapons charges) as Trump left office. Bieber hosted the party after performing at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood earlier that night. In a news release, the LAPD says the unknown gunman fled the scene and is still at large.