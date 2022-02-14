(Newser) – More big news from Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, and possible big opportunities coming down the pike. People announced earlier this month that Schneider—second only to Ken Jennings for sequential wins on the show, as well as the first woman to scoop up more than $1 million—had left her job for good as a software engineer, a move she described as a "nerve-wracking" one in her shift to being a "public figure." Now, Schneider is revealing what she hopes to do with her newly freed-up time, chatting with TMZ on why she left her computer-based career, and what she thinks the future holds for her.

"I had been working under the assumption that once my episodes of Jeopardy! stopped airing, that there'd be ... a big drop in people wanting to talk to me," she says. "I thought my life would open up a bit after that. And that turned out to be completely incorrect." The 43-year-old goes on to say that she can't manage juggling a regular job while simultaneously managing the flood of correspondence and meetings that have come her way, and so she's now contemplating what's next. In an interview with GLAAD last month, Schneider had mentioned potentially writing a book, and she re-ups that possibility with TMZ, saying she's open to the idea if it looks like a doable task.

Schneider also mentions other "tentative" plans, including podcasting or "anything that promotes learning," and she's got her now-former career as a backup in case she finds herself longing for it again. "Software engineering will be there if down the road I want to go back to it," she says. Meanwhile, Schneider reveals the "coolest" thing that's transpired since her Jeopardy! triumph. "Padma Lakshmi praising me on Twitter was definitely my favorite," she notes. Check out her interview to hear her thoughts on whether Jennings was nervous about her winning streak. (Read more Amy Schneider stories.)