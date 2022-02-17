Acupuncturist Had Affair With Patient. Police Say Her Husband Took Fatal Revenge

(Newser) – Hawaii acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara treated Eric Thompson's wife for back pain and fertility issues, and the two ended up having an affair starting in May of last year, authorities say. By July, Thompson had found out, and his wife texted Tokuhara that they needed to end things. Last month, authorities say Thompson walked into Tokuhara's acupuncture clinic and shot him multiple times in the head, fatally. Tokuhara's mother found her son's body the morning after he failed to show up for a dinner as planned. Thompson was arrested Monday and faces charges including second-degree murder, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports. The 34-year-old was released after three hours in custody when he posted $1 million aggregate bail.

Police say Thompson's wife and Tokuhara had exchanged explicit photos, but that all communication ceased after July, Hawaii News Now reports. It's not clear what transpired between then and Tokuhara's murder. Police say Thompson's vehicle can be seen on surveillance video stopping at the clinic on the night of the murder while a man carrying a shopping bag goes inside for 48 seconds, and that that man dropped his hat in the street. It was found and tested, adding to the evidence against him, they say. He will be arraigned Thursday, the AP reports. (Read more Hawaii stories.)