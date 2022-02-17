 
After Men Crash Out, Canadian Women Beat US for Hockey Gold

3-2 score was the reverse of 2018 gold medal game
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 17, 2022 4:06 AM CST
United States' Hilary Knight (21) scores past Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(Newser) – Canada’s Captain Clutch, Marie-Philip Poulin, delivered at the Olympics again. Poulin scored twice, including her third gold-medal clinching goal, and Canada reclaimed its place atop the women's hockey world by capping its run through the Beijing Games with a 3-2 win over the defending champion United States on Thursday, the AP reports. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 38 shots and Sarah Nurse had a goal and assist in a game where the Canadians built a 3-0 lead and hung on for the win. Nurse set the single tournament record with 18 points.

Just as important, Canada bounced back from a shocking 3-2 shootout gold-medal loss to the US at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Canada can now boast holding both the Olympic and world championship titles at the same time, and for the first time since 2012. The Americans, who have two Olympic golds, settled for their fourth silver medal, with all losses coming against Canada. In men's hockey, the US went out of the Olympics with a 3-2 quarterfinal loss to Slovakia Wednesday. Hours later, Canada exited with a 2-0 loss to Sweden. The Russians and Finland also moved on to the first Olympic semifinals without the US and Canada since 2006.

