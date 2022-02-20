Top 10 Medal Counts From Beijing Olympics

(Newser) – The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, per the AP. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach officially closed the Games Sunday at the Bird's Nest stadium. It was the most locked-down Olympics ever, with participants restricted to a COVID-safe bubble where they took daily tests, wore masks, and observed strict protocols. Bach said it “breaks our hearts” that some athletes could not attend because of the pandemic, but said they still belong to the Olympic community. Attention now turns to 2024 in Paris, where officials hope for a COVID-free and scandal-free Summer Games. And for those keeping track, Norway claims bragging rights in 2022. Here are the top 10 nations in terms of medal counts, per USA Today:

story continues below