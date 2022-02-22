(Newser) – Britney Spears has scored a $15 million book deal, publishing insiders tell Page Six. The sources say the deal was made after a bidding war that Simon & Schuster won. "The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas," says one source. A source describes the deal as "record-breaking" to Variety. People also confirmed the news. Spears, 40, will be writing a tell-all about her life, career, and family, they say, adding that the singer started wanting to write a book after her sister, Jamie Lynn, published one that Britney was not happy about. She accused her younger sibling of lying to make money off Britney, and her attorney wrote a cease-and-desist to Jamie Lynn.

"Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she," he wrote. While Jamie Lynn insisted her book was not about Britney, Newsweek reports Britney is mentioned 315 times in its 210 pages. Britney has hinted she may want to speak out, posting on social media about the idea of telling her story and noting certain relatives may be concerned should she decide to do an interview. She also recently announced she's at work on a music project, and has been invited to speak before Congress on her conservatorship experience. Pre-conservatorship, Britney published two books, one a memoir and the other a novel, with her mother, Us reports. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)