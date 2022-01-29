(Newser) – Even in the most heated feuds, people sometimes just need a little breather to cool off. Apparently not enough time has passed for Britney Spears, as she ramped up her very public battle with sister Jamie Lynn this week over the latter's new book, reports Us Weekly. "I can't believe I'm officially a NATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR!" Jamie Lynn posted on Instagram Thursday, showing the cover of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Britney's reaction came on Friday, in a scathing Instagram post of her own.

"National best seller ????" Britney wrote, alongside two video clips of talk show hosts discussing family loyalty. "The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn. ... The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s--- but your f---ing lying." Page Six notes that the timing Britney is referring to is the fact that Jamie Lynn's book came out just a couple of months after Britney was released from her conservatorship, which the singer has blamed her family for helping to keep her in.

"My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN'T KNOW .... Bulls---!!!" Britney noted. She then wrote that she wishes Jamie Lynn would have to take a polygraph, "so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me!!!!" The 40-year-old singer's final message for her sister, 10 years her junior: "You are scum, Jamie Lynn." So far, no response on Jamie Lynn's socials to her sister's latest. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)