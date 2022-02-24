(Newser)
–
Journalist Matthew Chance was reporting live from the Ukraine capital of Kyiv late Wednesday when his surroundings gave viewers a first-hand sense of the Russian assault. Chance was speaking with Don Lemon on CNN when the first explosions rattled the capital, reports the Daily Beast. In this video, Chance pauses to don a flak jacket as the blasts continue. “I tell you what, I just heard a big bang right here behind me,” Chance, on a hotel roof, says after the first one. “I told you we shouldn’t have done the live shot here," he adds. Chance, of course, is not the only reporter covering events from Ukraine, and journalist Daniel Dale tweeted a list. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)