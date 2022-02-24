The Crown Suffers a $200K Theft

(Newser) – Three vehicles hit by thieves in South Yorkshire, England, contained some unusual items: more than 350 props used in the Netflix series The Crown. The BBC reports by way of police that the items were stolen on Feb. 16 from vehicles parked near a filming location. The loot included many antiques, such as silver and gold candelabras, St. Louis gilt crystal glassware, a 10-piece silver dressing table set, and the face (but not the case) of a William IV grandfather clock. A replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé egg was taken as well. "Replacements will be sourced," a Netflix spokesperson assured fans, adding that filming shouldn't be delayed as a result.

Although valued at some $200,000, "the items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale," according to set decorator Alison Harvey. She describes them as "valuable as pieces to the UK film industry." Local police do not appear to have many leads, with a spokesperson telling Variety that "officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry."

Netflix also enlisted the help of the weekly Antiques Trade Gazette, which in turn sent notice to its readership to be on the lookout for the stolen items. The Crown is currently filming Season 5, which covers royal events of the 1990s, and will not be the show's final season. Harper's Baazar reports it will premiere in November. (Read more Netflix stories.)