Harvey Weinstein 'Sincerely Sorry' About Contraband Candy

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein's attorneys are now having their legal binders and laptop bags searched after an alleged attempt to smuggle contraband candy to their client. According to Los Angeles Country jail records seen by Variety, the convicted rapist was reprimanded by guards after they found Milk Duds on him after a Nov. 10 visit from attorney Shawn Burkley. Weinstein claimed he had brought the Milk Duds with him when he was brought to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year sentence, in July. Jail officials, however, said nothing was found when he was searched on arrival and they strongly suspected the Milk Duds were passed onto Weinstein during Burkley's visit.

The Milk Duds were confiscated and Weinstein has apologized. "This was an innocent misunderstanding. It will not happen again," he said in a statement, per Variety. "I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry." Two other Weinstein attorneys, Mark Werksman and Alan Jackson, also issued an apology, saying, "We have been informed about this and are very sorry it happened." Werksman tells TMZ that the jail hasn't taken any action against Weinstein. The 69-year-old, who suffers from multiple health issues, is being held at the jail's medical unit while he awaits trial on 11 counts of sexual assault. (Elijah Woods says one of the orcs in Lord of the Rings was modeled on Weinstein.)