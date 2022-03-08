1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Shooting at Des Moines High School

(Newser) – One teenager is dead and two more are in critical condition after a shooting outside a high school in Des Moines on Monday afternoon, authorities say. Des Moines Fire Department spokesperson Ahman Douglass says a 15-year-old boy did not survive his injuries after the shooting at East High School, the Des Moines Register reports. A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were also hospitalized, Douglass says. Police said the gunfire apparently came from a passing vehicle, hitting the victims on school grounds. "I was just sitting in my friend’s car and then all of the sudden I heard 11 gunshots and some boys screaming," student Kaylie Shannon tells KCCI.

The school and surrounding streets were locked down after the shooting. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said that "some potential suspects" have been detained but that charges haven't been filed yet, KCCI reports. "That will be a piece that moves through the night that we’re going to have to be working on," Parizek says. At the Iowa State Capitol, around a half-mile from the scene, Rep. Ruth Gaines requested a moment of silence before a state House of Representatives debate, reports the Register. " I would like this moment of silence for all of those students, even though you may not know them, and they may not be related to you," said Gaines, who taught in the district for more than 40 years. "They are all God's children." (Read more Iowa stories.)