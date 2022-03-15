From the Late Selena, an 'Unexpected Surprise'

(Newser) – Almost 30 years after the death of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, an "unexpected surprise" is set to drop from the "Queen of Tejano Music." That treat, per KSAT: a new album, according to her dad, who says it will be released by Warner Music. Abraham Quintanilla chatted last week with Latin Groove News and announced the 13-song album, with previously heard tunes set to new arrangements by Selena's brother, AB Quintanilla.

It's a family project to honor the Texas native, who was murdered in 1995 at the age of 23 by the president of her fan club. One of the songs, for instance, is a ballad that Selena first recorded when she was just 13, but the vocals now sound like her adult voice before she died, thanks to her brother's sound-editing wizardry, per NBC News. Meanwhile, her sister, Suzette, is said to be assisting in designing the album's artwork.

"Selena's been gone 26 years now," Quintanilla said in the interview, noting that all the music for the album has been completed. "What amazes me ... is that 26 years later the public still remembers Selena. They haven't let go of her. They're waiting for a project like this to come out, and I know that it will be well received by the public." There's no official release date yet for the album, but Quintanilla says he expects it will come out next month.