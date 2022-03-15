'Wow, That Girl Is Cool'

(Newser) – The Russian journalist who staged a remarkable protest against her own government on live TV is not facing harsh punishment for the time being. The BBC reports that Marina Ovsyannikova appeared in a Moscow court Tuesday, pleaded guilty to organizing an unauthorized public event, and was fined about $280 before being released. A big caveat: That charge pertains to a video Ovsyannikova made before her on-air protest. She could yet face charges for the protest itself, and Russia's Investigative Council has opened an investigation. The Kremlin recently put into place penalties of up to 15 years in prison for those who spread what Russian authorities deem to be "fake news" about its invasion of Ukraine. (Even saying the word "invasion" would qualify.)

See video of the protest via Reuters. Ovsyannikova, a now-former editor at the state-controlled Channel One, walked behind an anchor delivering the news, held up an anti-war sign, and labeled the Russian government's statements about the war "propaganda." Meaningful necklace: Ovsyannikova was detained immediately after the protest, and her lawyers initially could not reach her. However, she was later pictured in a Moscow court with attorney Anton Gashishky. NPR, citing a Russian outlet, reports that Ovsyannikova refused to retract her statements condemning the invasion. It also notes she's been wearing a blue, yellow, red, and white necklace, symbolizing Ukrainian-Russian unity.