Rolling Stones Are Touring for Band's 60th Anniversary

(Newser) – When the Rolling Stones launched their "Steel Wheels" tour in 1989, critics nicknamed it the "Steel Wheelchairs" tour because of the supposedly advanced age of the British rockers. But as we now know, they weren't even in the second half of their career at the time. The band, which toured the US in 2021, will tour Europe this summer to mark their 60th anniversary as a band, CNN reports. The 10-country tour will kick off in Madrid on June 1, the band announced this week.

The 14 dates on the "SIXTY" tour will include two dates in London, where the band formed in 1962, as well as their first concert in Liverpool for more than 50 years, reports Reuters. Founding members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, both 78, and 74-year-old Ronnie Wood, who joined the band in 1975, will be joined by drummer Steve Jordan, 65. Jordan started playing with the Stones last year after Charlie Watts, who had been in the band since 1963, died at age 80. (The band has stopped playing one of their most controversial hits.)