(Newser) – Miley Cyrus won't be performing at Paraguay's Asuncionico festival, but with good reason. The singer tweeted that her plane was hit by lightning while heading to that fest. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote. "My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing." She paired it with a three-second video that shows lightning through the plane's window and what sounds like concerned "whoas" from passengers. She later tweeted a photo of the damage the plane apparently sustained.

Billboard reports it was just more bad news for the festival, which was returning after a two-year COVID hiatus but had to cancel the opening day of the fest Tuesday as a result of flooding; Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, and Foo Fighters had been slated to perform. Machine Gun Kelly tweeted, "the concert grounds flooded in paraguay tonight so they cancelled our set ... but i just ordered a huge speaker so meet me out front of my hotel right now, youre getting a show." (He was true to his word.) As for Cyrus, TMZ reports she'd been heading to Paraguay after performing in Bogota, Colombia, and is set to appear at Lollapalooza in Brazil on Saturday. (Read more Miley Cyrus stories.)