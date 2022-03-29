 
X

Beer Heiress Enters Missouri Senate Race

As Republicans continue pushing Eric Greitens to drop out
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 29, 2022 12:56 AM CDT
Anheuser-Busch Heiress Enters Senate Race in Missouri
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021.   (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

(Newser) – Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Monday filed to run for US Senate as a Democrat in Missouri, the AP reports. Valentine’s entrance to the race comes days after Republican candidate Eric Greitens was accused of physically assaulting members of his family, which added fresh urgency to a GOP push to ensure the party doesn’t nominate a damaged candidate who risks losing the otherwise safe Republican seat to a Democrat. Greitens has so far ignored calls to end his campaign from virtually every notable Missouri Republican, including Sen. Roy Blunt, whose retirement left the seat open. Greitens has denied the accusations as “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”

Busch Valentine, daughter of the late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies, also faces a number of Democratic rivals to get the party's nomination, but the field is thinning. Former state Sen. Scott Sifton dropped out of primary following her Monday filing and endorsed her. “Eric Greitens simply cannot be our next senator, and I know that Trudy Busch Valentine gives us the best chance to win in November,” Sifton said in a statement. Other Democratic candidates include Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran who as of January had raised the most money for the race. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, state Sen. Dave Schatz, and US Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are among other Republican candidates for Blunt's seat.

(Read more Eric Greitens stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X