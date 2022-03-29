(Newser) – If you've been wondering how former President Trump's golf game has been going since he left the White House, don't fret—he's apparently doing just fine, according to his own most recent report from the green. On Saturday, Tim Swain, a Republican running for a seat in South Carolina's House of Representatives, posted a photo on Twitter of the beaming former president, holding a golf ball and standing on a course with pro golfers Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Mike Goodes, and Ken Duke. "TRUMP JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE!" Swain exclaimed in his caption, per the Hill. A Trump spokesperson posted a short video on Monday showing Trump retrieving the ball from the hole, and Els himself noted it had been "fun" to watch Trump make the "great shot."

Unfortunately for the ex-putter-in-chief, a good number of people weren't buying Swain's claim, reports the Independent. "Earlier today I swam across Lake Erie!" one noted. Another sarcastically called the alleged hole-in-one Trump's "5th of the day." Still another commenter tried to explain the abundance of cynicism by posting a 2019 Golf.com article explaining "how and why President Trump cheats at golf." Trump apparently felt he had to address the controversy, issuing a statement Monday evening claiming the hole-in-one, which he said took place at the seventh hole on his club's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., was "100% true."

"I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole," he said in the statement. He said his accomplishment was "quite exciting," though he demurred on revealing who won the game. "I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging—and I don't like people who brag!" he said. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)