Thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles are on the rise across the US as criminals attempt to cash in on the precious metals they contain. Near Los Angeles, the trend just resulted in a pair of unusual arrests. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station says deputies were chasing a van with stolen catalytic converters, but they called it off because the driver was so erratic, per the Los Angeles Times. Shortly after, deputies were responding to an unrelated report of a stolen vehicle when, lo and behold, the van being chased earlier arrived on the scene and crashed into a police vehicle.

"It's like those guys were destined to go to jail," says Lt. Brandon Barclay. Both suspects were hospitalized from injuries in the crash, and a deputy was treated and released. Deputies found six to eight catalytic converters in the van. Last month, something similar happened in Norwalk, Connecticut, reports NBC News. Officers were investigating a call about suspicious activity when a BMW slammed into their police car. Police found 13 catalytic converters in the car and arrested its driver and passenger.