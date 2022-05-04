Prosecutor: 'We Are Sure' He Murdered Madeleine McCann

(Newser) – A German prosecutor was unequivocal in a TV interview Wednesday: "We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann." Hans Christian Wolters was speaking of Christian Brueckner, the German national who was declared a formal suspect in the case less than two weeks ago. Wolters has been investigating Brueckner, a child sex offender and convicted rapist, since 2020 in connection with this and other cases of rape and molestation. The Guardian reports that in the Portuguese TV interview, the interviewer brought up the subject of an item of Madeleine's allegedly being found in Brueckner's camper van. "You can't deny it, can you?" he was asked.

"I don't want to deny it," was Wolters' reply, and he added this: "The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence—not forensic evidence, but evidence." Wolters was being interviewed by Sandra Felgueiras; the Times of London reports she claimed a police source told her something belonging to the British toddler had been found in the van.

Madeleine disappeared while on vacation in Portugal on May 3, 2007. On the 15th anniversary of that date, People reports her parents released a statement that read in part, "Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed. It is true though that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength, and for this reason our need for answers, for the truth, is essential." (Read more Madeleine McCann stories.)