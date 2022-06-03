Original Voice of Vader Is Back

(Newser) – The man who played Darth Vader on screen in the original Star Wars trilogy died in 2020—but the man who provided the villain's voice is still going strong at 91. James Earl Jones recently voiced Darth Vader again in the latest episode of Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, reports CNN. His role in the series hadn't been announced before the third episode came out this week, Deadline reports.

Jones also voiced the character in later Star Wars movies including Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One, The Rise of Skywalker, and the animated series Rebels. In the new series, set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the younger Obi-Wan Kenobi. The 51-year-old tells People that while he doesn't want to give away any spoilers, "there was an emotional depth to some of the scenes that took me by surprise, as we were making them. I think that's a nice mark of something special."