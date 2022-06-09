If Ikea Has Its Way, Your Baby Will Be Named Malm

Swedish retailer's Norway branch offers 'name bank' with hundreds of ideas based on its products
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 9, 2022 11:52 AM CDT
Ikea's Latest Odd Entry: 'Name Bank' for New Parents
A worker is seen outside an Ikea store in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Dec. 11, 2007.   (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

(Newser) – Have you thought about Malm, Kivik, or Trotten? Swedish retailer Ikea is known for the distinctive names of its flat-pack home products. Now, the company's Norway branch wants to use the brand's experience to help parents browsing the baby-naming department. Ikea Norway has built a "name bank" with more than 800 listings available on its website. The names are drawn from ones Ikea has given to its furniture instead of product numbers since 1948, per the AP. "After all these years, [Ikea] has built up a large 'catalog' to pick from," Ikea Norway says in a statement.

Ikea names its products after Swedish towns, lakes, and other geographical features, but it also uses names that have traditionally gone to people. The branch notes that while retailers saw "both a shortage of raw materials and challenges with delivery times" during the COVID-19 pandemic, "there is at least no shortage of children" in Norway. The Scandinavian country registered the births of 56,060 babies last year, or 3,081 more than in 2020. The increase creates "a challenge in finding unique names," Ikea Norway says.

(Read more Ikea stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X