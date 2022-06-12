Columnist: Rebel Wilson Stopped Us From Outing Her

(Newser) – Rebel Wilson recently revealed she's found love with another woman, and if she hadn't revealed it on her own, an Australian newspaper was about to do it for her, E! reports. In a column for the Sydney Morning Herald, Andrew Hornery writes that the paper asked Wilson to comment on her relationship with Ramona Agruma on Thursday morning, and within hours, the actress had announced on Instagram that she and Agruma were together.

Outlets including the Mary Sue note that Hornery's tone is not exactly friendly: "It was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives ... before publishing a single word. Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story," posting on Instagram, he complains. He goes on to accuse Wilson of "feeding" media interest "when she had a hunky boyfriend on her arm," but not now that she's with a woman.

"In an era when same-sex marriage is legal in many parts of the world and—thanks to decades of battling for equality—sexual orientation is no longer something to be hidden, even in Hollywood," he writes. "In a perfect world, 'outing' same-sex celebrity relationships should be a redundant concept in 2022. Love is love, right?" The Mary Sue rounds up some of the more appalled Twitter reactions to the column here. (Read more Rebel Wilson stories.)