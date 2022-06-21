Star Wishes He Was Ramon Estévez in Credits

(Newser) – Martin Sheen's legal name is still Ramon Estévez. "I never changed my name officially," the actor said, though he did change it for acting. "That's one of my regrets," Sheen said, per CNN. "Sometimes you get persuaded when you don't have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later," Sheen elaborated to Closer Weekly, adding, "But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself."

While father Francisco Estévez Martinez, an immigrant from Spain, at first wanted him to attend college instead of act, Sheen said he didn't stand in his sons' way when they decided to become actors. In fact, he didn't notice for a while. "I was so self-involved and trying to be a provider that I wasn't aware of their inclination to being actors," Sheen said. Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estévez decided differently when picking a stage name. "The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name," Sheen said. "When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn't do it. And I thank God he didn't." (Read more Martin Sheen stories.)