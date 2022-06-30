No. 116 Makes History

Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 30, 2022 12:13 PM CDT
No. 116 Makes History
In this image from video provided by the Supreme Court, retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer administers the judicial oath to Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband, Patrick Jackson, holds the Bible at the Supreme Court in Washington Thursday, June 30, 2022.   (Supreme Court via AP)

(Newser) – Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice, and she took the place of the justice she once worked for, per the AP. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon. Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts.

“With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favor, so help me God,” Jackson said in a statement issued by the court. “I am truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great nation. I extend my sincerest thanks to all of my new colleagues for their warm and gracious welcome.” Roberts welcomed Jackson “to the court and our common calling.” Jackson, a federal judge since 2013, is joining three other women, justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett—the first time four women will serve together on the nine-member court.

Jackson will be able to begin work immediately, but the court has just finished the bulk of its work until the fall, apart from emergency appeals that occasionally arise. That will give her time to settle in and familiarize herself with the roughly two dozen cases the court already has agreed to hear starting in October as well as hundreds of appeals that will pile up over the summer.

(Read more Ketanji Brown Jackson stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X