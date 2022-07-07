Jet Passengers Heard a Bang, Saw the Hole Upon Landing

(Newser) – About 45 minutes into their 14-hour flight from the United Arab Emirates to Australia, passengers heard a loud bang, reports Insider. It's probably just as well they didn't see what that bang did to their Airbus 380 jet until they landed: As these tweeted images show, it blew a noticeable hole in the left side of the plane, specifically the left wing fairing, per Aviation Herald, which has more images of the damage. It appears that a tire blew during flight, and the resulting debris caused the damage. The plane continued on and landed safely in Brisbane.

"Was absolutely terrifying at first and the cabin crew knew something serious may have happened—were immediately in contact with the cockpit," recounted passenger Andrew Morris, per CNN. "Shortly after, they resumed as normal," he added. "They knew it was not catastrophic." In a statement, Emirates airline stressed that the incident did not damage "the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft." Emergency crews met the plane upon arrival in Brisbane, but the jet had no trouble landing. Passengers, though, got a jolt upon disembarking when they saw the hole and began posting images on social media. "The fairing has been completely replaced, checked and cleared by engineers," says the airline. (Read more air travel stories.)