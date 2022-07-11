Pugh to Detractors: 'Why Are You So Scared of Breasts?'

(Newser) – Florence Pugh shared photos of herself in a sheer gown on Instagram Sunday—and fired back at men who criticized her body after she wore the dress Valentino haute couture show in Rome. She said she many commenters "aggressively" told her about how she should be "embarrassed by being so 'flat chested,'" CNN reports. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," the Black Widow and Midsommar star wrote.

"What happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body?" the 26-year-old asked. "Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying." The actress said that when she wore the "incredible Valentino dress," she knew there would be some kind of reaction, but it was "interesting" to see "just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," the Guardian reports.

Pugh said she has long accepted the "intricacies" of her body and is "happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14." She urged her detractors to respect women. Pugh also criticized Instagram's nudity policy, which bans most photos of female nipples. In one of the photos she shared, Pugh covered her nipples with her fingers.

"The last slide is for those who feel more comfortable with that inch of darker skin to be covered," she wrote.