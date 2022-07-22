'Happiest Place on Earth' Has Decidedly Unhappy Moment

(Newser) – Three people were arrested after what witnesses said was a massive brawl involving two family groups at Walt Disney World in Florida. A witness to the Wednesday night violence tells Fox 35 that the fight was in Fantasyland, behind Cinderella's Castle. He says it took around two minutes for security personnel to arrive and deputies turned up five minutes later. "Deputies conducted their investigation and subsequently arrested three people for misdemeanor battery," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, per NBC. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A member of one of the families involved tells the WDW News Today blog that the fracas started outside the Mickey's PhilharMagic show, when a family seen in matching shirts in video of the brawl pushed a member of their party who had been trying to get back in line. The guest says the matching-shirt family waited for their group and confronted them after the show. In a different Orange County, Knott's Berry Farm has introduced a chaperone policy for guests under 17 following multiple fights last weekend, KTLA reports. The California theme park says that on Fridays and Saturdays, any underage guests found without a chaperone 21 or older "will be subject to ejection."